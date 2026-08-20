Zambia Ex-Minister, Kafwaya Shot Dead

A former Zambian minister, Mutotwe Kafwaya, has been killed in a security operation at a property reportedly connected to opposition leader Brian Mundubile in Lusaka.

Naija News reports that Kafwaya was fatally wounded last Friday, according to the police, during a confrontation between security personnel and unidentified people at the property. The incident occurred a day after Zambia held its presidential election.

According to the BBC, police said a joint security team conducted the operation, which led to the arrest of 11 people.

Authorities alleged that a political alliance associated with Mundubile was involved in insurgency and militia-related activities, claiming that weapons were also seized during the operation.

The security forces said the confrontation began after they encountered armed resistance while carrying out the raid.

According to the police, officers came under “gunfire and resistance from unknown individuals”, prompting them to respond with gunfire.

“In the process, one unidentified male person was fatally wounded, and the firearm was recovered,” the police said.

The deceased was later identified as Kafwaya by members of his family.

Mundubile, who has reportedly gone into hiding, rejected the allegations made against his political alliance, describing them as total fabrications.

He also said he had not been told where Kafwaya was taken after the former minister was shot during the operation.

The opposition leader has vowed to challenge the outcome of the presidential election in court, alleging irregularities in the electoral process.

Kafwaya, 49, entered Zambia’s Parliament in 2016 and subsequently served in former President Edgar Lungu’s administration.

He was first appointed Minister of Works and Supply before later becoming Minister of Transport and Communications.

After Lungu lost the presidency to Hakainde Hichilema in 2021, Kafwaya remained in Parliament as an opposition lawmaker.

Hichilema was declared the winner of the August 13 presidential election with roughly 60 per cent of the votes, while Mundubile secured about 38 per cent.

The disputed election has been followed by heightened political tensions, including the detention of opposition figures during the security operation.

The United Nations (UN) human rights chief has expressed concern about the arrests and urged the Zambian authorities to respect the due-process rights of those detained.

The European Union election observation mission has also questioned aspects of the electoral process, citing delays in the announcement of results, shortcomings in verification procedures and a significant military presence at some tallying centres.