I Take Responsibility – Yilwatda Apologies To Aggrieved APC Members

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has apologised to members of the party who may have been offended by decisions taken during its internal processes.

Yilwatda said the National Working Committee (NWC), was taking responsibility for any mistakes made during the processes, stressing that the committees involved were constituted by the national leadership of the party.

Naija News reports that the APC chairman addressed the party chieftains in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday during the inauguration of the party’s campaign office and campaign council.

This follows a series of discussions with party leaders and aggrieved members as the APC seeks to strengthen reconciliation, peace and unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yilwatda appealed to members who felt hurt, excluded or unfairly treated during the party’s internal processes to forgive the APC and remain united.

According to him, the issue was not limited to Oyo State, noting that any mistake made by a committee set up by the national leadership was ultimately the responsibility of the party.

“This is not for Oyo State alone. Anywhere anybody made a mistake in a state, it is our mistake because the committee was set up by us and they are representing us,” Yilwatda said.

The APC chairman said the party was ready to acknowledge its mistakes and work towards resolving the grievances of its members.

“If anybody is hurt, if anybody is injured, if anybody is prevented or excluded in any form or the other, we take responsibility,” he added.

Yilwatda made the appeal publicly, saying the APC was prepared to own up to its actions and seek forgiveness from members who had been affected.

“On TV, before Nigerians, we take responsibility of all that has happened. I appeal to everybody that we are sorry,” he said.

He urged party members to put their differences aside and work together for the success of the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.