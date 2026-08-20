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I Take Responsibility – Yilwatda Apologies To Aggrieved APC Members

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By Richard Ogunsile
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All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda
All Progressives Congress National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda

Key Takeaways

  • APC National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, apologised to aggrieved members and said the party’s National Working Committee would take responsibility for internal process mistakes.
  • Nentawe Yilwatda spoke in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday at the inauguration of the APC campaign office and campaign council, urging forgiveness and unity.
  • Nentawe Yilwatda said the problem was not limited to Oyo State, and asked members to put aside differences and work for APC’s 2027 election success.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, has apologised to members of the party who may have been offended by decisions taken during its internal processes.

Yilwatda said the National Working Committee (NWC), was taking responsibility for any mistakes made during the processes, stressing that the committees involved were constituted by the national leadership of the party.

Naija News reports that the APC chairman addressed the party chieftains in Ibadan, Oyo State, on Thursday during the inauguration of the party’s campaign office and campaign council.

This follows a series of discussions with party leaders and aggrieved members as the APC seeks to strengthen reconciliation, peace and unity ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Yilwatda appealed to members who felt hurt, excluded or unfairly treated during the party’s internal processes to forgive the APC and remain united.

According to him, the issue was not limited to Oyo State, noting that any mistake made by a committee set up by the national leadership was ultimately the responsibility of the party.

“This is not for Oyo State alone. Anywhere anybody made a mistake in a state, it is our mistake because the committee was set up by us and they are representing us,” Yilwatda said.

The APC chairman said the party was ready to acknowledge its mistakes and work towards resolving the grievances of its members.

“If anybody is hurt, if anybody is injured, if anybody is prevented or excluded in any form or the other, we take responsibility,” he added.

Yilwatda made the appeal publicly, saying the APC was prepared to own up to its actions and seek forgiveness from members who had been affected.

“On TV, before Nigerians, we take responsibility of all that has happened. I appeal to everybody that we are sorry,” he said.

He urged party members to put their differences aside and work together for the success of the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

Journalist & Media Enthusiast | Web & Graphics Designer | Content Creator | Entrepreneur | Passionate about stories that inspire and services that solve problems. Also gospel music Minister, Coach and Sportsman. Contact: [email protected]

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