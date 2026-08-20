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We’ve Gotten The Loan – Oyedele Fires Back At Nigerians Over World Bank Criticism

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By Doris Ijeoma Israel
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The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele
The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has criticized Nigerians who attacked the World Bank on social media over its decision to provide loans to Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Oyedele said the reactions were driven by a poor understanding of how the international lending system operates.

Oyedele made the statement on Thursday in Abuja during a media briefing on the Federal Government’s economic reform scorecard, where he discussed the benefits, costs and effects of the reforms introduced by the administration since 2023.

The minister said some Nigerians had visited the World Bank’s social media platforms to condemn the institution for lending money to Nigeria.

He said the comments became so abusive that the World Bank eventually disabled comments on its account.

Oyedele explained that the reaction showed that many people did not fully understand the processes involved in international lending or how such financial arrangements work.

People went to the social media account of the World Bank to go and be abusing them that they’re giving Nigeria loan. World Bank just switch off the comments. We’ve gotten the loan because that’s not how the system works.

“Some people who have no knowledge of how it works. They said why is government allowing some people withdraw money here and they’re not giving to the rest of us”, he said.

Author:

Doris Ijeoma Israel
Doris Ijeoma Israel

Doris Ijeoma Israel is an entertainment journalist and a graduate of the Nigerian Institute of Journalism, Lagos. She covers stories in film, music, and celebrity culture. Contact her via [email protected]

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