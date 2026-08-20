Van Dijk Demands Liverpool Response After ‘Unacceptable’ Season

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has challenged his teammates to put last season’s disappointment behind them and respond with a stronger campaign under new manager Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool endured a miserable second season under Arne Slot, finishing fifth in the Premier League without a trophy. They lost 19 of their 56 matches in all competitions, including 12 league games, and Slot eventually lost his job.

The Reds also suffered setbacks in Europe and the domestic cups. They exited the Champions League and FA Cup at the quarter-final stage before leaving the League Cup in the fourth round.

Van Dijk believes Liverpool can now put that disappointment right. The Dutch defender labelled last season “unacceptable” and urged his teammates to show greater hunger and commitment.

“Last year was unacceptable. This year we have an opportunity to turn that around,” Van Dijk said.

“We all know how tough that will be, but if you’re not up for the challenge, then you’re not at the right place.

“What I feel at the moment is everyone is up for the challenge. Let’s see how we go about it.

“I’m really looking forward to this season, and I don’t think we have a point to prove to anyone.

“We have to show how much we care, how much we want to fight for this badge and also realise how privileged we are to be playing for Liverpool.”

Liverpool have made significant changes since the end of last season. Iraola has replaced Slot after his successful spell at Bournemouth, while Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate and Andrew Robertson have left Anfield. Curtis Jones also looks set to join Inter Milan.

The Reds have signed Spain winger Victor Munoz and Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet on permanent deals, while Barcelona centre-back Ronald Araujo has joined on loan.

Iraola wants to bring back the intensity that characterised his Bournemouth side, but Liverpool must also address the fitness problems that affected them last season. Van Dijk believes keeping the squad healthy will prove crucial to their hopes of competing on all fronts.

“If you look at Bournemouth last year, I think they were pretty exciting. I would say if we keep working, keep believing, keep showing our quality, then we can be very excited,” he said.

“We need everyone to be fit. We need a squad which can compete on all four fronts, and that’s the only way to try to be successful.

“Let’s see what the last couple of weeks of the transfer window will bring and then let’s go for it.”