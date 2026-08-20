Transfer Updates: Koné, Adarabioyo, Savinho, Marmoush, Wharton, Others

Manchester City have identified Roma midfielder Manu Koné as a potential summer transfer target. The Daily Mail reports the 25-year-old France international has emerged as an option for new manager Enzo Maresca as City look to strengthen their midfield.

Aston Villa are planning for defensive changes after agreeing to sell Ezri Konsa to Arsenal. Sky Sports reports Villa are interested in Chelsea centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo as a possible replacement for the 28-year-old England international.

Benfica have also made contact with Chelsea over Adarabioyo. The Sun reports the Portuguese club are exploring a transfer deal for the 28-year-old, who has attracted interest from several European sides.

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Manchester City over a potential double swoop for Savinho and Omar Marmoush. The Athletic reports Spurs are negotiating for the Brazil winger and Egypt forward as Thomas Frank looks to strengthen his attack.

Barcelona are monitoring Harry Kane’s contract situation at Bayern Munich. The Daily Mail reports the England striker has entered the final year of his current deal, with the Catalan club keeping a close eye on developments.

Sunderland could make Geny Catamo their record signing. Teamtalk reports the Black Cats are considering triggering the Sporting winger’s €60m release clause for the 25-year-old Mozambique international.

Everton are targeting attacking reinforcements, with Teamtalk reporting interest in Como winger Assane Diao. The 20-year-old Senegal international could command a transfer fee between £50m and £60m.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has no desire to join Napoli despite transfer interest from the Serie A club. The Mirror reports the 29-year-old Brazil international would prefer to remain at the Emirates Stadium.

Juventus have joined Napoli in the race for Manchester United forward Joshua Zirkzee. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports both Italian clubs would need to sell players before being able to make a move for the 25-year-old Netherlands international.

Hull City are close to completing a deal for Real Betis winger Pablo Garcia. Sport reports the Championship club are nearing an agreement for the 20-year-old Spanish attacker.

Hull City, Ipswich Town and Al-Ittihad are all pushing to sign Morocco midfielder Azzedine Ounahi from Girona. Mundo Deportivo reports the 26-year-old has attracted transfer interest from all three clubs.

Arsenal are working on two young signings from Manchester United. The Telegraph reports the Gunners are pursuing Gibraltar winger James Scanlon and England right-back Habeeb Ogunneye as part of their recruitment plans.

Barcelona have put their pursuit of Atletico Madrid striker Julián Álvarez on hold. ESPN reports the Catalan giants are exploring alternative attacking options after failing to make significant progress over a deal for the 26-year-old Argentina international.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are competing with Manchester United for Racing Santander defender Jorge Salinas. TeamTalk reports the 19-year-old Spain youth international has impressed since helping Racing secure promotion and could be available for around €16m.

Liverpool are preparing for the potential departure of Curtis Jones by targeting Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton. The Daily Mirror reports Jones is set to join Inter Milan for £30m, while Liverpool could turn to Wharton, who is valued at around £78m.

Manchester City remain focused on Manu Koné, with Roma reportedly valuing the France international at around €50m. The 25-year-old is under contract with the Serie A club until 2029.

Crystal Palace have rejected an opening transfer bid from Galatasaray for Ismaïla Sarr. Fabrizio Romano reports the Eagles are determined to keep the Senegal international and would only consider a significantly improved offer.