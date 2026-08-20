Tinubu Meets ICPC Chairman, Aliyu

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday received the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Musa Aliyu, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

According to Punch, Aliyu arrived at the Aso Rock Villa at about 5:40 pm for the meeting.

At the time of filing this report, the purpose of the meeting had not been made public.

Naija News reports that Aliyu’s visit came a day after Tinubu directed a comprehensive forensic investigation into the alleged activities surrounding the fictitious Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC).

The President gave the directive at Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting following revelations by the ICPC that other fake agencies may be operating within government institutions.

Thursday’s meeting also came exactly two weeks after Aliyu presented the commission’s interim report on the PFIPC investigation to Tinubu at the Presidential Villa on August 6.

The ICPC investigation was ordered by the President on July 7, after Adeniyi Matthew Adeyemi, who claimed to be associated with the fictitious agency, accused the President’s Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, of demanding and receiving ₦400 million to facilitate his appointment.

The interim report, however, found that Adeyemi had never been appointed by the Federal Government.

The commission also established that the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council did not exist under any law, executive order or other valid government instrument.

According to the report, the appointment letter allegedly presented by Adeyemi was forged and did not emanate from the Presidency.

The commission’s investigation further uncovered two other organisations allegedly created by Adeyemi.

They were identified as the FCT Investment Promotion Agency and the Foreign Investment Promotion Agency and Public-Private Partnership.

The commission also reported that Adeyemi unlawfully took possession of the office previously occupied by the defunct Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) after allegedly breaking the locks to the premises.