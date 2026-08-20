Tinubu Holds Closed-door Meeting With Governor Adeleke

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday, held a closed-door meeting with the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

Naija News reports that the meeting between the two leaders held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Adeleke arrived at the State House and was driven directly to the President’s Office at about 5:20 p.m through the forecourt route, where he proceeded into a meeting with the President.

The meeting is the first between President Tinubu and the Governor after Adeleke secured re-election for a second term in the Osun State governorship election held on August 15.

Adeleke, who contested the election on the platform of the Accord Party, was declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 511,067 votes to defeat his closest rival, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 444,815 votes.

The Accord candidate won by a margin of 66,252 votes.

The National Secretary of the APC, Sen. Ajibola Bashiru, also led some leaders across the corridor, possibly to join them at the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State with his certificate of return after he won the state governorship election.

INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun State, Oluwatoyin Babalola, presented the certificate of return to Adeleke.

He was presented with the certificate at 1:30 PM shortly after the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, was given his certificate of return, on Wednesday at the electoral body’s headquarters in Osogbo

Speaking during the presentation, Babalola said it was done in accordance with the law governing the commission and confirmed the electoral mandate given to Adeleke and Adewusi by voters in the state.

She commended stakeholders for their contributions to the successful conduct of the election, particularly security agencies, non-governmental organisations, the media and traditional leaders.

The Osun REC also praised voters for their participation, putting voter turnout at 43.2 per cent, and congratulated Adeleke while urging him to be magnanimous in victory.