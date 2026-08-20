Shettima Returns From Leave Two Days Ahead Of Schedule

Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has returned to Nigeria from his two-week vacation, resuming his official duties two days before the scheduled end of his leave.

According to Punch, Shettima arrived in Abuja on Tuesday evening, August 18, after spending close to two weeks away from the country.

Two senior officials working with the Vice President confirmed his return.

One of the officials who spoke with Punch on the Vice President’s return said, “He returned yesterday evening.”

Another aide also confirmed that Shettima had resumed work, saying, “We were expecting him since yesterday. He has resumed.”

Naija News, however, noticed that despite his return, the Vice President did not attend Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the State House in Abuja.

The meeting, chaired by President Bola Tinubu, was held at the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa.

Shettima’s return came on the same day the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) announced the commencement of campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Recall that Shettima commenced the two-week break on August 6 following approval from President Tinubu. It was his first official leave since he and Tinubu were sworn into office on May 29, 2023.

When the leave was announced, the Vice President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, said the break would provide an opportunity for Shettima to undertake study, reflection and intellectual renewal.

According to Nkwocha, the period would also enable the Vice President to review programmes being implemented by the administration and gain deeper insight into emerging policy developments in Nigeria and around the world.

He said the exercise was intended to prepare Shettima for the next phase of implementing the administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.