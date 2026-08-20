 Skip to content
News

Rufai Oseni Fires Wike, Dismisses Claims That FG Didn’t Deploy Influence In Osun Election

Published
By Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Google Preferred Sources Follow Us On Google
Rufai Oseni
Rufai Oseni

Key Takeaways

  • Arise Television journalist, Oseni Rufai, challenged FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, over his claim that the Federal Government did not influence the Osun governorship election.
  • INEC declared Governor Ademola Adeleke winner with 511,067 votes, beating APC’s Bola Oyebamiji on 444,815 votes and a 66,252-vote margin across 30 councils.
  • Rufai said federal-aligned forces allegedly deployed strong political and financial efforts for APC but failed because Osun voters resisted, calling Wike’s denial gaslighting.

Nigerian journalist, Oseni Rufai, has challenged the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, over claims that the Federal Government did not deploy its influence and resources in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Oyebamiji, during the Osun State governorship election.

Naija News recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke the winner after he polled 511,067 votes to defeat the APC candidate, Oyebamiji, who secured 444,815 votes.

Adeleke won 19 of the state’s 30 local government areas, while Oyebamiji won 11, giving the incumbent a margin of 66,252 votes.

Reacting to the outcome, Wike said the APC would have won if President Bola Tinubu had deployed the full weight of federal power.

However, Rufai, during Arise Television’s ‘Morning Show’, on Thursday, said Wike should stop gaslighting Nigerians over the outcome of the election.

Rufai urged Wike to refrain from denying the presence of federal might, alleging that significant political and financial efforts were made to secure victory for the APC.

According to him, federal-aligned interests made substantial efforts to influence the outcome but still failed because voters in the state resisted the APC pressure.

Rufai added that Wike’s claims that federal influence was not deployed were difficult to reconcile with the scale of political activity and resources allegedly committed to the election.

Author:

Rachel Okporu Fadoju
Rachel Okporu Fadoju

Rachel Okporu is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with years of experience in the industry. She is a graduate of Linguistics and Communication Studies. Likes surfing the Internet and making new friends.
Contact: [email protected]

More articles by this author

More From Naija News

Join the conversation

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.