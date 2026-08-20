Rivers Police Probe Killing Of LG Chairman’s Aide

The Rivers State Police Command has launched an investigation into the killing of Phillip Barikui, a protocol aide to the Chairman of Khana Local Government Area, and another man in Bori, Rivers State.

Naija News reports that Barikui was reportedly attacked on Monday by gunmen who have not yet been identified.

The incident occurred along Makoro Street in Bori, where the attackers opened fire on the victims before fleeing the area.

The second victim, whose identity was not immediately known, also sustained gunshot wounds during the attack.

He was taken to a hospital in Bori for medical attention but later died while receiving treatment.

The police have begun efforts to establish the circumstances surrounding the attack and identify those behind the killings.

The Command’s spokesperson, ASP Blessing Agabe, appealed to members of the public with useful information “to come forward and assist the police in arresting those responsible.”

The killing has added to growing security concerns in Khana Local Government Area, particularly in and around Bori.

The latest incident comes about two weeks after the death of Letam Kinee, popularly known as Langa, who was an appointee and member of the Khana Local Government Area Sanitation Committee.

Kinee was reportedly killed along the Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic Road in Bori.