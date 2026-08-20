PSG Move Ligue 1 Opener After Heatwave Damages Parc Des Princes Pitch

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have moved their opening Ligue 1 fixture against Rennes after exceptional summer heatwaves severely damaged the pitch at the Parc des Princes.

The French champions were due to begin their title defence at home on Sunday, but the Ligue de Football Professionnel has reversed the fixture. Rennes will now host PSG in Brittany, while the return match will take place in Paris.

LFP officials decided after assessing the Parc des Princes pitch and concluded that it could not host the game under satisfactory conditions. The league body said the surface raised concerns about “the safety and physical integrity of the players”.

PSG said they will replace the pitch before their next home league match against Monaco on 4 September. The club also acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the change but described the situation as “exceptional”.

The decision comes after an intense period of heat across France. The country recorded its hottest day on average on 24 June, with temperatures in Paris reaching almost 41C. Authorities placed half of France under a red heat alert.

The extreme temperatures also coincided with a sharp rise in deaths across the country. France recorded 2,025 more deaths between 22 and 28 June, an increase of nearly 30 per cent, while deaths in the Paris region rose by 62 per cent over the same period.

The heat has also affected football pitches elsewhere in Europe. Spanish club Celta Vigo postponed their La Liga opener against Osasuna earlier this month after a fungal disease damaged the surface at Estadio de Balaidos. The fungus spread during a prolonged period when temperatures remained above 25C for more than three weeks.