‘Eye Confraternity Were After Davido’ – Police Clarify Attack On Gov. Adeleke’s Convoy

The police have said Nigerian Afrobeat star, Davido, was the target of the attack on the convoy of Osun State governor, Ademola Adeleke.

Naija News learnt that Adeleke on Wednesday reportedly came under attack by suspected gunmen in the state’s capital, Osogbo.

It was gathered that the thugs attacked the governor’s convoy shortly after his visit to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, triggering an exchange of gunfire with the governor’s security personnel.

According to The PUNCH, the shooting, which lasted for about 12 to 15 minutes, occurred shortly after Adeleke left the palace hall where he had met with the monarch.

The governor visited the Ataoja after leaving the Osun State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osogbo, where he received his Certificate of Return following his re-election.

His nephew, Davido, who was actively involved in the election, alongside his children, accompanied Adeleke, to the INEC office and the palace.

Some residents of Oja Oba Osogbo said gunshots caused panic for over 15 minutes as the men kept shooting sporadically while the governor’s security detail returned fire.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Osun, Abiodun Ojelabi, said preliminary investigation revealed that members of Eye Confraternity were after Davido.

Ojelabi said the confrontation attracted other suspected gang members in the vicinity, who temporarily blocked the entrance to the palace and obstructed the movement of Adeleke’s convoy.

He said, “One Adebayo Taoreed, popularly known as “Small Rugged”, an ex convict, a suspected notorious thug and a member of eye confraternity allegedly attempted to gain access to Davido but was resisted by members of his security Team.

“The ensuing confrontation reportedly attracted other suspected gang members in the vicinity, who temporarily blocked the entrance to the palace and obstructed the movement of the convoy of the Governor.”

Ojelabi said a 60-year-old man identified as Tajudeen Yusuf was shot dead during the gun duel.

The PPRO said the Police Command has commenced a full-scale investigation into the shooting incident and further updates would be provided as the investigation progresses.

He stated, “Shortly afterwards, the suspected gang members reportedly departed the vicinity and, however on their way, they allegedly shot Tajudeen Yusuf at Itaolokan area of Osogbo.

“Upon receiving the information, the police immediately mobilised a patrol team to the scene, where the victim was found lying in a pool of blood. He was promptly rushed to the University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo, for medical attention. Unfortunately, he was pronounced dead by the doctors on duty.

“The Command has commenced a full-scale investigation into the incident and intensified efforts to identify, apprehend and bring the fleeing suspects to justice.

“The Commissioner of Police (Election), Osun State Command, CP Samuel Etaifo, strongly condemns the dastardly act and assures members of the public that the Command will deploy all available resources to apprehend those responsible.

“The Command therefore urges anyone with useful information that could assist the investigation to promptly approach the nearest police station or contact the Command through its official channels. Members of the public are also advised to remain calm and refrain from taking the law into their own hands.”