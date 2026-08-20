Peter Olayinka Joins Saudi First Division Club Al Wehda

Nigerian forward Peter Olayinka has joined Saudi First Division club Al Wehda on a free transfer following his departure from Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia.

Al Wehda announced the signing earlier today, August 20, with the club bringing in the experienced attacker to strengthen its squad ahead of the new season.

Olayinka became a free agent after ending his association with APOEL, allowing him to complete the move to Saudi Arabia without a transfer fee.

“The club’s board of directors, headed by Mr. Hazem bin Hamed Al-Lahiani, completed the official signing procedures with Nigerian international striker Peter Olayinka, coming from Cypriot club APOEL Nicosia, in a free transfer deal, based on the recommendation of the technical staff led by Macedonian Slavci Vojniski, to strengthen the team’s attack line in the new season,” Al Wehda said in a statement.

The Saudi club also pointed to Olayinka’s experience in European competitions and his success with several clubs.

“Olayinka has 13 titles during his career, and has previously scored in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League tournaments,” a statement from the club reads.

“He has also participated with his national team in many international matches, in addition to having extensive experience and a distinguished career with several European clubs, most notably Red Star and Slavia Prague.”

Olayinka enjoyed the most successful spell of his career at Slavia Prague, where he won three Czech First League titles and three Czech Cups.

The versatile attacker later continued his trophy-winning run at Serbian giants Red Star Belgrade, helping them secure two domestic doubles. He has also played in Belgium and Cyprus.

Olayinka featured for Nigeria at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon and has made several appearances for the Super Eagles.