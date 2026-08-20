‘He Conducted Himself In An Uncharitable Manner’ – Olajengbesi Withdraws Remarks Against Okpebholo

The spokesperson for the Imole Campaign Council (TICC), Pelumi Olajengbesi, has withdrawn his remarks against Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, during the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

Naija News recalls that before the governorship election, Okpebholo and some other All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and bigwigs, including Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, visited the state for the party’s mega rally.

Speaking during the visit, Okpebholo questioned Adeleke’s leadership style and his dancing lifestyle.

He said, “Before somebody sign paper, he will dance, are you not tired? For four years, this man has been dancing, before he take breakfast, before he drink tea, he will dance.

“I was asking my friend now, I said I can’t even remembered when I saw this man in our general meeting. Before he even enter the plane, he will dance. Before he gets there, we have closed. So, he won’t know what we are saying, he doesn’t know the reality of today.”

The governor’s remarks sparked heated reactions on social media, with supporters of Adeleke, including Olajengbesi and the governor’s nephew, Davido, criticising the Okpehbolo.

However, in a statement on Thursday, Olajengbesi said Okpehbolo conducted himself in a very uncharitable manner, stressing that the Governor should speak more through his media aides.

According to Olajengbesi, many eminent Nigerians and respected members of the APC were in Osun State and worked for the party during the election, but none publicly disrespected Adeleke or diminished the dignity of his office.

The lawyer added that political disagreements should never lead to disrespect for public institutions and the offices people hold.

He said, “I personally withdraw my earlier remarks that may have appeared disrespectful to the Governor of Edo State, His Excellency, Senator Monday Okpebholo.

“Governor Monday Okpebholo was in Osun State for the election and, in my view, conducted himself in a very uncharitable manner.

“But the election is now over. Going forward, I would respectfully advise the Governor to speak more through his media aides and reduce the activities of the two overzealous cheerleaders around him who are constantly shouting, hyping and hailing him.

I therefore withdraw any statement that may have appeared unduly insulting or disrespectful.”