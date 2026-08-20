‘Nigerians Have Sense’ – Islamic Cleric Sends Important Message Ahead Of 2027 Polls

‎A prominent Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Aminu Ibrahim Daurawa, has urged Nigerians to carefully judge political candidates based on their competence, track record and ability to deliver good governance, rather than their religion as the Nation prepares for 2027 elections.

‎Naija News reports that Daurawa made the remarks on Wednesday during an interview with DW.

‎The cleric, while reacting to comments by fellow Islamic cleric, Sheikh Sani Jingir, who had expressed support for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket ahead of the most anticipated elections warned that religion should not determine who Nigerians support at the polls.

‎He admonished that voters should instead examine what candidates have achieved in the past and what they are capable of doing if elected.

‎“Nigerians have sense. They should judge candidates by what they will do and what they have done, not by religion,” he said.

‎The scholar maintained that politics should be about service and competence, rather than the religious identity of candidates.

‎Daurawa also argued that Nigeria’s democratic system is not based on religion, noting that the country’s Constitution does not recognise any political party as either Islamic or Christian.

‎He asked: “Is there any party registered by INEC as an Islamic party or a Christian party or has any religious manifesto?”

‎The cleric said Nigerians should be free to vote for candidates regardless of whether the political ticket is Muslim-Muslim, Christian-Christian, Christian-Muslim or Muslim-Christian.

‎He further warned Nigerians against insulting or attacking others over the religious composition of a political ticket.

‎Daurawa also called on young Nigerians to stay away from drug abuse, violence and weapons as the country approaches the 2027 elections.

‎He urged youths to participate peacefully in the electoral process and avoid actions capable of threatening peace and stability in the country.