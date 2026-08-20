Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Thursday, 20th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Thursday, 20th August, 2026.

The federal government of Nigeria, through the Finance Minister and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, has said fuel subsidy removal and the foreign exchange market reforms generated ₦15.8 trillion in resources for the federation.

Naija News understands that Oyedele said this gain was recorded between June 2023 and December 2025.

The minister stated this on Wednesday while unveiling the government’s “Nigerians’ Reform Scorecard”.

He noted that the scorecard was designed to provide an assessment of the costs, benefits and impact of the economic reforms an implemented by the administration.

He said the ₦15.8 trillion did not appear as a direct credit to the Federation Account labelled “subsidy savings”. Rather, the gains were reflected through higher revenue collections arising from the reforms.

According to him, the removal of the subsidy regime and the liberalisation of the foreign exchange market increased the naira value of dollar-denominated customs duties and other government revenues.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State his certificate of return after winning the state governorship election.

The certificate of return was presented to Adeleke by INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Osun State, Oluwatoyin Babalola.

He was presented with the certificate at 1:30 PM shortly after the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, was given his certificate of return, on Wednesday at the electoral body’s headquarters in Osogbo

Speaking during the presentation, Babalola said it was done in accordance with the law governing the commission and confirmed the electoral mandate given to Adeleke and Adewusi by voters in the state.

She commended stakeholders for their contributions to the successful conduct of the election, particularly security agencies, non-governmental organisations, the media and traditional leaders.

The Osun REC also praised voters for their participation, putting voter turnout at 43.2 per cent, and congratulated Adeleke while urging him to be magnanimous in victory.

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Abel Olumuyiwa Enitan as the new Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, with the appointment taking effect on August 27, 2026.

The appointment was contained in a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, and dated August 19, 2026.

Naija News reports that Enitan will take over from the current Head of the Civil Service, Didi Esther Walson-Jack, who is due to leave office after reaching the mandatory retirement age of 60.

Enitan, who is from Osun State, is currently the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education and is the longest-serving Permanent Secretary in the Federal Civil Service.

He has spent seven years and seven months as a Permanent Secretary and has served in several key government institutions.

His previous postings include the Ministry of Police Affairs, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and the Office of the Vice President.

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has likened the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, to former United States President, Joe Biden.

Naija News reports that Fayose, during an interview on TVC’s Politics Tonight, said time has caught up with Atiku and too old to contest an election.

Fayose also said that Atiku’s running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, will face challenges in the South-South due to his lack of political influence.

He said, “Atiku is now really old. He’s a good man, but time has caught up with him. Atiku contesting an election is like calling Biden to come and contest again.

“Let me say this again: President Bola Tinubu, Atiku and Peter Obi, this is their last chance of contesting an election. The three of them.”

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has described the purported gunmen attack on the convoy of Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, as lies.

Naija News learnt that Adeleke on Wednesday reportedly came under attack by suspected gunmen in the state’s capital, Osogbo.

It was gathered that the thugs attacked the governor’s convoy shortly after his visit to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, triggering an exchange of gunfire with the governor’s security personnel.

According to The PUNCH, the shooting, which lasted for about 12 to 15 minutes, occurred shortly after Adeleke left the palace hall where he had met with the monarch.

However, in a post on his verified 𝕏 handle on Wednesday evening, Davido dismissed the report, stating the fight was outside the palace of the monarch they visited and not directed at the Governor.

He wrote, “Lies! It was a fight outside the palace that had nothing to do with us. The people love his excellency.”

President Bola Tinubu has ordered the transfer of eligible cash recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) to help the agency meet its growing financial obligations to Nigerian students.

Naija News reports that the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, disclosed this on Wednesday while speaking with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja.

Alausa said the Federal Executive Council also approved the use of unclaimed dividends held under the Capital Market Trust Fund and the Dormant Account Trust Fund to support NELFUND.

According to the minister, the move is aimed at giving the student loan agency enough funds to continue providing financial support to students as demand for the programme increases.

He explained that the presidential directive covers liquid funds recovered by the EFCC, rather than properties seized by the anti-graft agency.

He also clarified that only recovered money that is free from legal disputes would be transferred to the education loan fund.

Nigerian rapper, Blaqbonez, has said his long-time feud with his colleague, Odumodublvck, is linked to an intimate relationship with a girl the singer was also dating.

Naija News recalls that Odumodublvck had always insisted that his rift with Blaqbonez is beyond music.

Responding to Blaqbonez’s diss song in June 2025, Odumodublvck, in a post via 𝕏, said, “You want to make it about studio. Na lie. We go meet again for the street. You know the level. This is not rap beef. Na me and you for this world.”

In an interview with media personality, Rufai Oseni, Blaqbonez said he was unaware that Odumodublvck was romantically involved with the girl.

He said, “Odumodu and I were with a girl at the same time but I didn’t know she was with him too around the same time we met.”

Interior designer Ehi Ogbebor has addressed allegations that she ‘snatches’ other women’s husbands.

She explained that the only married man she has ever dated is National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) executive Musiliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, adding that his religion allows him to have more than one wife.

Naija News reports that Ogbebor stated this in an interview with Chude Jideonwo.

She dared any woman to come forward and accuse her of snatching her husband.

Reflecting on her past, Ehi revealed that she has been married twice, with her first marriage at the young age of 18.

However, she revealed that she was forced to flee the union due to her ex-husband’s alleged involvement in diabolical practices, as well as severe physical and financial abuse.

The businesswoman added that her ‘beauty and wealth ‘were not enough to save her two failed marriages.

Former Manchester United and Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba will leave Monaco after the Ligue 1 club decided to terminate his contract following a difficult spell marked by injuries.

Monaco announced the decision on Wednesday, bringing an early end to Pogba’s contract, which was due to run until June 2027.

The 33-year-old joined Monaco last year after completing an 18-month doping ban and hoped to revive his career in France.

However, injuries have restricted his involvement, with the midfielder making only six Ligue 1 appearances last season and playing a total of 115 minutes.

Pogba currently remains sidelined with a thigh injury after recently recovering from a knee problem. Monaco said the objectives agreed with the player had been “only partially achieved”, leading the club to end their agreement.

Despite his limited time on the pitch, Monaco praised Pogba’s attitude and influence within the squad.

Bayern Munich winger Jamal Musiala has revealed that he has been diagnosed with “treatable absence seizures” after collapsing during a friendly against FC Heidenheim on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old Germany international fell to the ground just eight minutes after coming on as a substitute in Bayern’s 4-2 win. The incident came only three days after a similar episode during the club’s pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig.

Musiala moved quickly to reassure supporters, explaining that doctors had identified a neurological dysfunction behind the episodes and that the condition did not pose a long-term health risk.

Musiala collapsed shortly after entering the game at the Voith-Arena, prompting an immediate response from the players and medical staff. Bayern striker Harry Kane quickly told his team-mates and Heidenheim players to form a shield around Musiala while the medical team attended to him.

The midfielder soon recovered and left the pitch with the help of a Bayern team doctor.

The latest episode came three days after Musiala collapsed during Bayern’s friendly against Leipzig. He had just scored to make it 3-1 when he appeared disoriented and struggled to stay on his feet.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.