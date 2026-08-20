Nigerian Gospel Singer Announces End Of Marriage After 28 Years

Nigerian Gospel singer Asu Ekiye has announced the end of his 28-year marriage to Kunemofa Asu.

Naija News reports that Ekiye made the announcement in a public notice shared on his Instagram page, revealing that the marriage had actually ended a year ago.

The singer explained that he delayed making the matter public because he needed time to process the development and gain clarity before speaking about the deeply personal change in his life.

According to him, the 28-year marriage was a personal journey filled with experiences, growth and memories, but he has now decided to bring that chapter of his life to a close.

Ekiye said he chose to handle the separation with grace, gratitude and dignity while preparing himself for a new phase of his life.

The gospel singer did not disclose the reason behind the end of the marriage or provide details about what led to the separation.

He wrote: “After 28 years of a deeply personal journey of growth, experience and reflection, I wish to announce, with a profound sense of sobriety and quiet resignation, that my marriage to KUNEMOFA ASU has come to an end.

“Some chapters, however significant and memorable, eventually come to an end. I choose to close this chapter with grace, gratitude and dignity, while looking ahead to the possibilities of a new season.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this marriage ended a year ago. I have deliberately chosen to make this announcement only now, after allowing time to bring the perspective, clarity and quiet acceptance that such a deeply personal transition deserves.”