NDLEA Opposes Bail For 10 Defendants In Ogun Meth Lab Trial

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday opposed the bail applications filed by 10 defendants standing trial over the alleged operation of a clandestine methamphetamine laboratory in a forest in Ogun State.

Naija News understands that the NDLEA described them as flight risks who could evade trial if released.

After listening to arguments from both sides, Justice Akintayo Aluko of the Federal High Court in Lagos adjourned ruling on the defendants’ bail applications until September 2, 2026.

The defendants are Anochili Innocent, Juan Carlos Meza Torrero, Nemecio Martinez Felix, Jesus Lopez Valles, Nwankwo Sunday Christian, Egwuonwu Uchenna Victor, Igwe Abuchi Remijus, Ifeanyichukwu Chibuike Joshua, Omonughwa Kingsley Orike and Emeka Nwobum.

They are being prosecuted by the NDLEA over their alleged involvement in the production and trafficking of methamphetamine at a clandestine laboratory located at Iloti Village, in the Ijebu East Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The prosecution had earlier filed an 11-count charge against the defendants in suit No. FHC/CR/430/2026 before Justice Musa Kakaki of the Federal High Court, Lagos.

The charge centres on the alleged production and possession of 2,419.48 kilogrammes of methamphetamine, a controlled psychotropic substance, as well as the alleged acquisition, transportation and possession of precursor chemicals used in the production of the illicit drug.

At the resumed proceedings on the bail application, counsel to the defendants, Chief Benson Ndakara, told Justice Aluko that he had approached the vacation court because of the urgency of the application, stressing that the matter concerned the liberty and fundamental rights of the defendants, who are currently being held in custody.

Ndakara said the prosecution had been served with the bail application and had filed its response.

In the affidavit supporting the application, the defendants argued that their continued detention was unjustified, particularly in the case of the first defendant, who they said was not found in possession of any hard drug.

They also maintained that they were presumed innocent until proven guilty by a court of law.

The defendants further argued that the alleged offences were bailable and expressed their readiness to provide reliable sureties and comply with any conditions that might be imposed by the court.

They also raised concerns about the health of some of the defendants, claiming that their conditions required special medical attention that warranted their release on bail.

Opposing the application, NDLEA counsel, Buhari Abdullahi, urged Justice Aluko to reject the request, arguing that there was no exceptional urgency warranting the defendants’ resort to the vacation court.

Abdullahi said the substantive criminal proceedings were already before Justice Musa Kakaki, where the defendants had been arraigned, pleas taken and an order made for an accelerated trial.

He further informed the court that the prosecution had already called its first witness, who had testified in the case.

The NDLEA lawyer, relying on the agency’s counter-affidavit, argued that the defendants constituted flight risks and that granting them bail could frustrate the trial.

According to him, some of the defendants are foreign nationals and could leave Nigeria if released.

Abdullahi told the court that three of the defendants are Mexican nationals, while the first defendant, whom the prosecution described as the alleged financier and organiser of the syndicate, holds dual Nigerian and Mexican citizenship.

He argued that the international composition of the defendants heightened the risk of them fleeing the country to avoid prosecution.

On the health concerns raised by the defendants, the NDLEA counsel said the applicants had not established that their medical conditions were so serious that they could not be managed by the medical facilities available at the correctional centre.

He urged the court to disregard the health argument as a basis for granting bail.

The prosecutor also challenged the defendants’ claim that they intended to use the property where the clandestine laboratory was discovered for legitimate businesses, including poultry farming, piggery and alcoholic wine production.

According to Abdullahi, investigations by the agency established that the clandestine laboratory at Iloti Village was owned, financed and sponsored by the first defendant and had been specifically established and equipped for the illicit production of methamphetamine.

He said various equipment, apparatus, chemicals and materials allegedly associated with the production of controlled substances were recovered from the facility.

Among the substances allegedly recovered, he said, was Phenyl-2-Propanone (P2P), described by the prosecution as a major precursor agent for the production of methamphetamine.

The prosecution said it would rely on physical, documentary, forensic and laboratory evidence during the trial to establish its allegations against the defendants.