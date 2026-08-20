I Won’t Contest Nigeria’s Presidency Again After 2027 – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has declared that regardless of the outcome of the 2027 elections, next year’s elections will be his last time contesting for the presidency.

Naija News understands that the former Vice President made the declaration on Thursday during a Facebook live session.

He acknowledged past attempts at clinching the presidency but maintained that whatever the outcome, the 2027 election is his last chance at the presidency.

The former Vice President also alleged that President Bola Tinubu’s academic certificates are fake.

In his view, it is unacceptable for Nigeria’s president to have questions surrounding his academic qualifications.

He said: “Whether I win or lose, 2027 will be my last time contesting for the presidency.

“I was the one who raised the issue surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s academic certificates, and I stand by my position that there was forgery.

“It is unacceptable for the President of Nigeria to have such questions surrounding his academic credentials.”

In other news, Atiku has promised to bring back fuel subsidy if he emerges as Nigeria’s President in the 2027 election.

He made the pledge while responding to questions in an interview circulating on social media.

The former Vice President criticised the economic impact of the subsidy removal under President Bola Tinubu, arguing that Nigerians had yet to see corresponding benefits from the policy.

Tinubu announced the end of the petrol subsidy in his inaugural address in May 2023, shortly after assuming office.

The policy led to a significant rise in the cost of petrol, with the resulting increase in transportation costs contributing to higher prices of food and other goods and services.

While the Federal Government has defended the decision, saying it has created more resources for the three tiers of government and provided funds for infrastructure and other programmes, Atiku questioned how the savings had been utilised.

He noted that he had not initially objected to the removal of the subsidy but said his position had changed after assessing its consequences.