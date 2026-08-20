‘I Will Restore Fuel Subsidy’ – Atiku

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has promised to bring back fuel subsidy if he emerges as Nigeria’s President in the 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Atiku, who is the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), made the pledge while responding to questions in an interview circulating on social media.

The former Vice President criticised the economic impact of the subsidy removal under President Bola Tinubu, arguing that Nigerians had yet to see corresponding benefits from the policy.

Tinubu announced the end of the petrol subsidy in his inaugural address in May 2023, shortly after assuming office.

The policy led to a significant rise in the cost of petrol, with the resulting increase in transportation costs contributing to higher prices of food and other goods and services.

While the Federal Government has defended the decision, saying it has created more resources for the three tiers of government and provided funds for infrastructure and other programmes, Atiku questioned how the savings had been utilised.

He noted that he had not initially objected to the removal of the subsidy but said his position had changed after assessing its consequences.

Atiku asked, “I initially did not oppose the removal of the fuel subsidy. But now that it has been removed, where is the money? Where has the subsidy money gone? Has it been used to improve healthcare, education or security?

The ADC candidate said a government under his leadership would reverse the policy.

Atiku added, “If I win the presidential election, I will restore the subsidy. And anyone who stole Nigeria’s subsidy funds must return the money.”

Naija News reports that Atiku’s comments came shortly after the Federal Government disclosed that the subsidy removal and foreign exchange market reforms had generated ₦15.8 trillion for the federation.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, gave the figure on Wednesday while presenting the government’s “Nigerians’ Reform Scorecard.”

According to Oyedele, the additional resources were generated between June 2023 and December 2025.

The minister said the reforms expanded the resources available to the government to fund public expenditure.