‘I Stand By My Position That There Was Forgery In Tinubu’s Certificates’ – Atiku

African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that President Bola Tinubu’s academic certificates are forged.

Naija News reports that Atiku, made this known during a Facebook live session.

Atiku maintained that Nigeria’s president should not have questions of forgery surrounding his academic credentials.

He said, “I was the one who raised the issue surrounding President Bola Tinubu’s academic certificates, and I stand by my position that there was forgery.

“It is unacceptable for the President of Nigeria to have such questions surrounding his academic credentials.”

The former Vice President has also declared that the 2027 election will be his last time contesting for the presidency, whether he wins or not.

He stated, “Whether I win or lose, 2027 will be my last time contesting for the presidency.”

Atiku has pursued the presidency for decades and has secured a ticket for another run in 2027.

His political journey includes serving as vice president from 1999 to 2007 and switching between various political parties.

Meanwhile, Atiku has recounted how he and his former principal, Olusegun Obasanjo, recovered funds allegedly stolen from the country during their administration.

Atiku made the disclosure while addressing journalists on Wednesday, recalling the steps taken by the administration after it assumed office in 1999.

According to the former Vice President, the administration faced the task of recovering public funds allegedly taken by certain individuals.

Atiku said the administration had records of the individuals suspected of taking public funds and decided to approach them directly to recover the money.

He explained that those involved were invited and asked to return the funds, with an arrangement allowing them to retain five per cent.