He’s Now In Operating Theatre – Toyosi Adesanya Gives Update On Ogogo Cancer Battle 

Nigerian actress Toyosi Adesanya has announced that veteran actor Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has been taken into the operating theatre as he continues treatment for stage four cancer.

Naija News reports that the actress gave the update on Wednesday on her Instagram page while sharing details of efforts being made to secure medical care for the well-known Nollywood actor.

Ogogo’s family had earlier raised concern over his health after revealing that he had been diagnosed with cancer.

One of his daughters, Kira, disclosed that the family discovered the illness about three weeks ago and that it had affected his abdomen.

According to the family, some hospitals had informed them that chemotherapy was no longer an option for the actor, prompting them to seek other forms of treatment and medical advice.

The family had also received financial assistance from Solomon Adeola, the senator representing Ogun West, who was said to have been helping with Ogogo’s medical expenses.

Adesanya later revealed that Adeola had taken further steps to support the actor by connecting the family with leading cancer specialists.

The actress said the latest development had brought fresh hope as Ogogo was admitted for an operation.

She called for prayers for the procedure and the actor’s recovery.

“He’s now in operating theatre. Senator Yayi personally reached out to top cancer specialists, and we are grateful to learn that Ogogo has now been admitted to the operating theatre for treatment.

“We pray for a successful procedure, complete recovery, renewed strength and many more years of good health for our beloved Nollywood legend.

“A huge thank you to everyone who has prayed, offered suggestions, shared the appeal and shown concern for Ogogo. May God bless you all. Ogogo, we are standing with you. You will come out stronger”, she said.