Gunmen Kill Two Aides Of Rivers LGA Chairman

Two aides attached to the Chairman of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, Thomas Bariere, have been killed by unidentified gunmen in Bori, the traditional headquarters of the Ogoni people.

Naija News reports that the victims, identified as Philip Barikui, a protocol aide to the chairman, and Barikpe Barimamma, were attacked on Monday.

The killings occurred less than a month after the former Chief Security Officer to the council chairman, Letam Kiine, was also murdered in Bori.

Sources who spoke with Vanguard said the latest attack occurred at Maakoro Street, Bori, despite security measures put in place by the council authorities.

Barikui reportedly died at the scene of the attack, while Barimamma was taken to a hospital after sustaining gunshot wounds.

He later died while receiving treatment at the health facility.

Bariere visited the scene of the attack before proceeding to the families of the deceased to offer his condolences.

During his visit to Barikui’s family, the chairman expressed grief over the killing and prayed for God to comfort the people of Khana while exposing those behind the attacks.

He said, “Heavenly Father, Khana is in pain; come down and be our comforter. You brought us to Khana to provide leadership and to save lives. O God, it is clear that our government is under attack.

“We pray that all those behind the killing of this harmless, innocent, and humble young man, Philip Barikui, and Barikpe Barimamma, be exposed, and that our security efforts will lead us to them so that justice will be served.”

While addressing Barikui’s mother, the council chairman described the deceased as someone with whom he had developed a close personal relationship beyond their official roles.

Bariere said, “Madam, I don’t know who will console who. Philip is your biological son, but I met Philip and my spirit, body and soul accepted Philip, and I can tell you that Philip is my son.

“In the killing of Philip, I am the one they have killed.”

At the residence of Barimamma’s family, the chairman also promised that the perpetrators would be identified and prosecuted.

He assured the family that the death of their son would not be ignored, pledging to work with security agencies to ensure that those behind the attack were brought to justice.

He further stated, “As a government, we assure the family of Barikpe that the death of Barimamma will not go in vain. No responsible government will see that type of thing and fold its arms.

“Bariere Thomas will not rest until those who perpetrated this criminal act are brought to justice.”

The Rivers State Police Command confirmed the attack, saying an investigation had commenced.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Blessing Agabe, said the police were aware of the incident and were working to establish the circumstances surrounding the killings.

She said, “We are aware of the incident and an investigation is ongoing. Any findings would subsequently be released.”