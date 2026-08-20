‘God Of Heaven Is A Witness, Tinubu Saved Nigeria’ – Says Bwala

President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Media and Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has asserted that the incumbent administration has done very well in area of dealing with insurgency.

According to him, if not for Tinubu’s reforms and various intervention, the country would have been overwhelmed and overrun by terrorists.

Bwala stated that the security challenges faced by the government have been worsen by the sudden increase of terrorist organizations throughout the Sahel. He contended that the threat necessitates a decisive approach, including domestic security measures, military action, and international collaboration.

Naija News reports that the Presidential aide expressed this viewpoint on Thursday during an exclusive interview with Eagle 102.5 FM, Ilese-Ijebu, Abeokuta.

He noted that the movement of terrorist factions across the Sahel has resulted in a broader regional security crisis that poses a risk of further infiltrating Nigeria, especially through its northern borders.

‘Nigeria Would Have Become A Sorry State’

“Let me be very honest with you, my brother, and your listeners. The God of heaven that we serve is a witness. Were it not for the various intervention of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nigeria would have become a sorry state security-wise,” he said.

Bwala stressed that the influx had also increased the pressure on Nigeria’s security architecture as the assailants pressed further to extend their activities into different parts of the country.

“I am sure that if you are familiar with reports that came out globally, it says that, and you can Google that, you will see it, the Sahel areas where you have these insurgents from all over the world, they are moving to the Sahel, terrorists, Taliban, ISIS, all of them, these Sahel areas are here in Africa,” Bwala added.

However, he believed that Tinubu government’s efforts and collaboration with international bodies alongside the deployment of Nigeria’s own security agencies has helped calmed the tension.

“Now, when you have this ISIS at our navel, if not because of the resoluteness of this government, Nigeria would have been overrun,” he noted.

Bwala stressed that while insecurity continues to be a significant issue in certain local government areas, the overall security landscape has improved enough for government institutions to function more effectively in regions that were once at the mercy of the terrorists.

The Presidential aide acknowledged that the ongoing occurrence of such incidents is a major concern, yet he argued that the government’s response should also be evaluated based on its counter-terrorism efforts and the extent to which security forces have succeeded in preventing armed groups from seizing larger territories.

However, he maintained that the Federal Government cannot shoulder the entire burden of Nigeria’s security issues, insisting that both state and local governments must take a more proactive role.

Bwala urged governors to support security agencies and address threats within their jurisdictions, noting that the Federal Government must not be expected to respond effectively to every security incident happening across local areas.