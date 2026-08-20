FAAN Speaks On Banning Uber, Bolt At Nigerian Airports

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has said Uber, Bolt and other e-hailing companies have not been banned from operating at Nigerian airports.

Naija News reports that FAAN made the clarification in a statement issued on Thursday by its management following concerns over the reported restrictions on e-hailing services at some airports under its control.

The authority said it was not trying to stop passengers from using their preferred means of transportation or prevent e-hailing companies from serving air travellers.

Instead, it said the aim was to ensure that commercial transport services operating within airport premises follow rules that support security, passenger safety and smooth airport operations.

“FAAN wishes to clarify that its position is not, and has never been, directed at limiting passengers’ access to transportation options or undermining the important role that e-hailing services play in providing convenient mobility to air travellers.

“The services must be identifiable, accountable and properly integrated into the airport’s operational and security framework. ACHRAMS is not an e-hailing application and is not intended to compete with or replicate the services provided by Uber, Bolt or any other e-hailing platform”, the statement read in part.