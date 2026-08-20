Suspected Bandit Issues Attack Threats On Niger, Kebbi Border Communities

‎A renowned conflict reporter covering the North-West, Bakastine, has shared a video clip of a suspected bandit identified as Usman threatening communities around Kwanji, Babanna in Borgu and Agwara Local Government Areas of Niger State, as well as some communities along the Niger-Kebbi border.

‎The development was brought to public attention on Wednesday by the security reporter via his social media page, Naija News reports.

‎In the video, Usman called on Fulani residents in the affected areas to leave, while warning that they would no longer seek intervention from Miyetti Allah or pursue their grievances through the courts.

‎Usman, who is also identified as a Fulani man allegedly warned that several communities in the area would be destroyed and that residents would face the consequences.

‎He also urged anyone who received the video to share it with government authorities and prominent Fulani leaders.

‎The man specifically mentioned the governors of Niger and Kebbi States, calling on them to be informed about the warning.

‎Usman claimed that previous attempts by Fulani communities to seek justice through the courts had failed.

‎He questioned the usefulness of continuing to take their grievances before the courts, suggesting that the legal process had not delivered the desired outcome.

‎He further warned that residents would not be allowed to farm in the affected areas, a development that could have serious implications for farming activities and the livelihoods of communities in the region.

‎According to Bakastine, the alleged threats come against the backdrop of existing security and communal tensions in parts of Niger State and communities along the Niger-Kebbi border.

‎The affected areas have faced security challenges and disputes involving farming and pastoral communities, raising concerns that the latest threats could worsen existing tensions if not addressed quickly.

‎Bakastine urged the Niger and Kebbi State governments, as well as relevant security agencies, to take the reported threat seriously while urging concerned security agencies to investigate the video and take appropriate measures.