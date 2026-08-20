Are You Going Back To Fraud? – Wike Blasts Atiku Over Promise To Return Fuel Subsidy

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has slammed the African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his promise to return fuel subsidy if elected as President in 2027.

Naija News reports that Atiku made the pledge while responding to questions in an interview circulating on social media.

The former Vice President criticised the economic impact of the subsidy removal under President Bola Tinubu, arguing that Nigerians had yet to see corresponding benefits from the policy.

Tinubu announced the end of the petrol subsidy in his inaugural address in May 2023, shortly after assuming office.

The policy led to a significant rise in the cost of petrol, with the resulting increase in transportation costs contributing to higher prices of food and other goods and services.

Reacting to the statement while addressing journalists in Abuja on Thursday, Wike said Atiku is confused and inconsistent on the subsidy issue.

According to Wike, Atiku promised during the 2022 presidential campaign to remove the subsidy if elected, but is now proposing its restoration in 2026.

Wike stressed that political leaders must be consistent in their promises to Nigerians.

He said, “Atiku is confused. He said in 2022 that he was going to remove the subsidy, now in 2026 he wants to restore fuel subsidy. Are you going back to the fraud?

“We need to be consistent in what we say to our people. That is what leadership is.

“Leadership is not you coming out in the morning to say a thing and come back in the afternoon to say a different thing.”