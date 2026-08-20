Alhassan Yusuf Hits Hat-Trick As New England Revolution End Winless Run

Nigeria international Alhassan Yusuf scored a hat-trick as New England Revolution ended their three-game winless run with a 3-0 win over D.C. United in Major League Soccer on Wednesday.

Alhassan Yusuf received the Man of the Match award after his treble took his MLS tally to five goals and two assists in 20 appearances this season.

Yusuf, 26, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with a header before doubling the Revolution’s lead shortly before half-time, tapping in a volley from close range in the 45th minute.

He completed his hat-trick in the 66th minute when he nodded home a perfectly floated cross to seal a comfortable win for New England.

The performance made Yusuf the eighth player in the club’s history to score a hat-trick in a regular-season MLS game. He also became the first Revolution player to achieve the feat since Kei Kamara against D.C. United on September 2, 2017.

Yusuf has enjoyed a productive spell in the United States after making his name in European football. Born in Kano, he moved to Sweden to compete in the Gothia Cup with Tiki-Taka Academy, where his performances earned him a professional contract with IFK Göteborg.

Belgian club Antwerp reached an agreement with IFK Göteborg for his transfer in July 2021. Yusuf later helped Antwerp win the Belgian league and cup double in the 2022-23 season, ending a 66-year wait for the club’s league title.

The midfielder has also played an important role for Nigeria. He was part of the Super Eagles squad that finished runners-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Côte d’Ivoire and helped the team win the 2026 Unity Cup in England.