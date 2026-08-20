Adeleke Presents Certificate Of Return To Tinubu

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, has presented his certificate of return to President Bola Tinubu after winning the August 15 governorship election in Osun State.

Naija News reports that Adeleke presented his certificate during a visit to the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.

According to a presidential media aide, Dada Olusegun, Adeleke led a delegation to appreciate President Tinubu over the outcome of the governorship election in Osun State.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu receives in audience a delegation lead by Gov Ademola Adeleke, as he presents his certificate of return to Mr President and gives gratitude for success at the just concluded August 15 governorship election in Osun State,” he wrote on 𝕏.

Naija News had earlier reported that President Tinubu on Thursday, held a closed-door meeting with the Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke.

The meeting between the two leaders held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Adeleke arrived at the State House and was driven directly to the President’s Office at about 5:20 p.m through the forecourt route, where he proceeded into a meeting with the President.

The meeting is the first between President Tinubu and the Governor after Adeleke secured re-election for a second term in the Osun State governorship election held on August 15.