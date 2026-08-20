Abuja Flooding: Wike Orders Probe Of Officials Over Illegal Car Lots

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the stoppage of the use of green areas, parks and gardens in the nation’s capital as car dealership lots,

Naija News reports that the Minister gave the directive in a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka.

The development comes amidst calls by stakeholders and the House of Representatives spokesman to address recurring flooding in Abuja.

In the statement, the minister directed the relevant authorities to stop all unauthorised use of such spaces.

“Minister, who decried the use of areas designated for parks and recreation like the Millennium Park and others as car lots, directed that all unauthorised use of such areas will be closely monitored to ensure compliance,” the statement said.

The statement added that the directive was part of efforts by the FCT Administration to address flooding in some parts of the Federal Capital City.

It added that the minister had also directed an investigation into some civil servants allegedly responsible for granting illegal approvals for the use of green areas as car dealership lots.

“This is part of the efforts of the FCT Administration to manage flooding being experienced in some parts of the Federal Capital City.

“Consequently, a task force has been set up to enforce this directive.

“Also, the minister has directed the investigation of some civil servants responsible for granting illegal approvals authorising the use of green areas as car dealership lots,” the statement said.

Olayinka added that the affected officials, particularly directors in the Departments of Parks and Recreation, Environmental Protection, Traffic Management and Urban Affairs, had been summoned by the FCT Head of Service, Nancy Sabanti Nathan.