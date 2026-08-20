2027: ‘In Free, Fair Election, Tinubu Will Lose Before 4pm’ – Baba-Ahmed

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) National Chairman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has said President Bola Tinubu will lose the 2027 election by 4 p.m. if the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conduct a free, fair, and credible poll.

Naija News reports that Baba-Ahmed, while featuring on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Wednesday, said Tinubu is detached from the realities of Nigerians.

Baba-Ahmed also criticises Tinubu for defending INEC in public, stressing that praising the electoral umpire creates the impression that the president is courting its goodwill.

He said, “There is no sense in the manner in which people live, the poverty level, the country’s economy. I come from the Northern part of the country and there is no industry, including agriculture.

“Tinubu is detached from the realities of Nigerians and I don’t think that he got all the indices, figures and statistics which can be manufactured.

“The best way to verify this is not to look at figures and statistics; we must translate this into where human beings live.

“If it’s a credible, free, and fair election, Tinubu will lose maybe before 4 p.m.

“If I were Tinubu, I would be at that event yesterday for so many reasons. Just two weeks ago, Tinubu was defending INEC; the president should not defend INEC in public.

“Nobody should praise INEC for conducting an election in which the president is a contestant; it’s wrong, unbecoming, and all it does is that it’s creating this idea that the president is courting the goodwill of INEC, which is wrong.”