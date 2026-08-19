Why My Father Can’t Travel Abroad To Treat His Stage Four Cancer – Ogogo’s Daughter

Kira Taiwo, daughter of veteran Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan, has explained why her father is currently unable to travel to India for medical treatment despite already securing a visa.

Naija News reports that the actor is battling stage 4 cancer, prompting his family to search for specialists and a medical facility that can provide the care he needs.

Kira recently appealed to the public through social media for recommendations of experienced doctors, hospitals and treatment centres that may be able to handle her father’s condition.

According to her, the family had already made plans for the actor to travel to India after obtaining the required visa.

However, his current health condition has made the trip unsafe for now, as he is not medically fit to fly.

Kira said the family’s immediate concern is finding a medical team with the right experience to treat and manage her father’s illness.

She clarified that the family is not asking members of the public for money, but rather for useful information that could lead them to the right specialists or healthcare facility.

She also disclosed that Senator Adeola Yayi has been providing financial assistance to the family during the difficult period.

She wrote on Instagram: “His Indian visa came out but he’s not fit to fly… so if you have anyone that can help us please 🙏 nitori olohun. Sen Adeola Yayi is ready and he’s been the one helping us financially. All we need is someone that can treat him..”