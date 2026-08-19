Tinubu Meets EFCC Chairman, Minister Of Housing

The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Darma, met with President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday at the State House in Abuja.

Naija News gathered that the meeting focused on managing and disposing of properties seized across the country by the anti-graft agency.

The State House media office, in a statement released Tuesday night, said the discussions centred on ensuring transparency and accountability in handling the seized houses.

The statement said, “Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Olanipekun Ola Olukoyede, and Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Muttaqha Rabe Darma, met with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the management and disposal of seized houses nationwide, under the rules of transparency and Accountability at the State House, Abuja. Tuesday, August 18, 2026.”

Naija News understands that the meeting comes days after President Tinubu urged EFCC to withdraw the freezing of Osun State Government accounts.

EFCC, ahead of the governorship election in the state, had secured the freezing order on August 5, citing an investigation into the alleged mismanagement of ecology funds, intervention funds and allocations received by the state from the Federation Account Allocation Committee.

The funds under investigation were said to amount to about ₦11 billion.

The Osun Government subsequently approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to challenge the order, seeking its nullification and ₦2 billion in exemplary damages.

The state also accused the EFCC of embarking on an unsubstantiated “witch-hunt” against it since March.

However, Governor Ademola Adeleke, following the announcement of his victory, said he had instructed the state Attorney General to withdraw the suit filed against the EFCC.

Speaking on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics, the governor attributed the resolution of the matter to Tinubu’s intervention.

“I’m putting them behind. What else do I want? I have instructed my Attorney General to drop it. Mr President has done well. He called me. What more do I want?” Adeleke said.