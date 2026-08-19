Tinubu’s Absence Shows Peace Accord Signing Is Not A Serious Affair – Sowore

The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has berated President Bola Tinubu for failing to appear in person at the signing of the National Peace Accord.

He argued that the president’s move shows he does not take the peace pact seriously.

Naija News reports that Sowore shared his reservations during an appearance on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday.

The President was represented at the event by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) George Akume.

However, Sowore insisted that as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the President should have attended the ceremony himself to demonstrate his commitment to peaceful elections.

“I told them that whatever they signed there was null and void because they are not parties to the election. In all the candidates in this election, the President of Nigeria is the number one controller of violence, officially, because he is Commander-in-Chief for good and for bad. So, if he is not there, it shows that this is not a serious affair,” Sowore said.

He added that Tinubu’s presence would have given the accord greater credibility and moral backing.

“He should have shown an example as a leader to say, if this thing is going to be done 20 times, I will be there to approve my signature on paper if you believe in it. This shows he doesn’t even believe in what we are doing.“If you are serious about non-violence, it should start with the Head of State, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. It will give moral support to whatever was being done yesterday,” he added.