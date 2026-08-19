Tijjani Reijnders Completes £52m Move From Manchester City To Al-Qadsiah

Tijjani Reijnders has completed a £52 million move from Manchester City to Saudi Pro League club Al-Qadsiah.

The Netherlands midfielder joined City from AC Milan for £46.5 million last summer but failed to secure a regular place in the team during his only campaign in Manchester.

Tijjani Reijnders made 50 appearances across all competitions, scoring seven goals and helping City lift the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during Pep Guardiola’s final season as manager.

Reijnders, 28, has now signed a reported five-year contract with Al-Qadsiah, where former Liverpool and Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers oversees the team.

He started all three of the Netherlands’ group matches at the 2026 World Cup but remained an unused substitute in their last-32 defeat against Morocco. His departure from City had already appeared likely after new manager Enzo Maresca left him out of the squad for Sunday’s 3-0 Community Shield defeat to Arsenal.

After completing the transfer, Reijnders thanked City and their supporters for his time at the club.

“I have been incredibly privileged to play for Manchester City, and I have relished every minute of my time here,” Reijnders said.

“From the very moment I arrived, everyone at the club, players, coaches and staff, made me feel so welcome and a part of the Manchester City family.

“I would also like to say a special thank you to the City fans who were so warm and supportive both to me and my family.”

Reijnders becomes the latest midfielder to leave City during a busy summer of squad changes under Maresca.

Rodri has moved to Barcelona for £65 million, while Bernardo Silva left City when his contract expired before joining Real Madrid on a free transfer.

City could lose another midfielder before the transfer window closes, with Nico Gonzalez attracting interest from Newcastle United.

The Premier League club are also in advanced talks with Lille over Morocco international Ayyoub Bouaddi and remain interested in Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez.