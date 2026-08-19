This Is For You – Tinubu Updates Nigerians On His Reforms

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated that the reforms embarked upon by his administration are in the interest of Nigerians and the country.

Naija News reports that the President made the declaration in a statement on Wednesday in which he gave updates about the reforms embarked upon by his administration since assuming office in 2023, and their impacts.

Tinubu said he directed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, to explain the numbers, the choices made, the progress recorded, and the work that remains to Nigerians.

Oyedele presented the details during a press conference on Wednesday tagged ‘Nigeria’s Reforms Scorecard’.

The President wrote, “Fellow Nigerians,

“When we began this journey of reform in 2023, I promised that the difficult decisions we were making would serve the purpose of building an economy that works better for you and a country that is stronger for our children.

“Today, your government presents The Reforms Scorecard. It sets out what our reforms have achieved, what they have cost us, and the greater costs and harms we have prevented by acting when we did.

“I have therefore directed the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Taiwo Oyedele, to give an account to Nigerians, to explain the numbers, the choices we have made, the progress recorded, and the work that remains.”

According to the President, the account is for Nigerians because it is their country and their government.

“You deserve to see the numbers. You deserve to know what has changed and what these reforms mean for you, your family, your business and our country.

“This is your government. This is your country. This is our account to you.”