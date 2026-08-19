The Things I Saw At My Meeting With Witches – Nollywood Actor ‘Confesses’ [Video]

Nollywood actor and film producer Kunle Omisore has opened up about his one-time encounter with witches.

The 48-year-old, during a recent interview on the African A-List podcast, revealed that he was once invited to a witchcraft meeting to settle a dispute.

Sharing details of their meeting, Omisore said a member of the witchcraft coven had accused him of offending her; hence, he was summoned to their meeting to explain himself.

Naija News reports that Omisore confessed this while speaking about the costume used to portray witches in Nollywood films.

“Witches exist. I have gone to a meeting with witches before and came back to the house. Yes, they invited me. I went to settle a dispute.

“One of them reported me. She said I offended her, and I was summoned. I went to explain my own side of the issue. I don’t really understand the allegation, but she accused me of ruining something that belongs to her.

“And I told their leader that I have never met her before, nor did I ruin anything that belonged to her. I saw many people that were tied there. Some were carrying calabashes on their heads,” the film producer narrated.

“So basically, if I want to shoot a movie with a witch character, I have never seen a witch that paints their face like the one in a Nigerian movie. The ones that I saw wore Iro and a buba dress,” Omisore said.

See the video below.