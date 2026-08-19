‘I’m Not An Abuser, Never Cheated’ – BBNaija StarSheggz Opens Up On Breakup With Bella

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) star, Segun Olusemo, popularly known as Sheggz, has denied allegations of abusing and cheating on his girlfriend cum fellow former housemate, Bella Okagbue.

Naija News reports that Sheggz, in a statement via his 𝕏 on Wednesday, confirmed that his relationship with Bella ended in January 2026.

Sheggz said he had genuinely planned a future with Bella and even bought an engagement ring before deciding the relationship could no longer continue because of information that made him question their honesty.

He said he had remained silent amid the allegations against him out of respect for his family but decided to speak after attempts to damage his reputation.

According to Sheggz, the relationship eventually reached a point where both parties could no longer continue, adding that he had no intention of engaging in a public exchange with Bella or her family.

The statement read, “I have never spoken publicly on the internet out of respect for my family, and it simply isn’t my nature to do so. However, after four years of working hard to build my life and my reputation, I feel it is only fair to clarify my position rather than allow my name or character to be unfairly tarnished.

“I am a man who values family, friendship, integrity and my faith. I am a brother, a friend to many and most importantly, I know the values I stand for. I am not an abuser. For clarity, I did not cheat on Bella, and I have been single since January 2026.

“Much of 2025 was an extremely difficult period for me as I spent a significant amount of time in and out of the hospital. I am genuinely grateful to be alive after everything I experienced. After treatment and recovery in England, I returned to Nigeria in October 2025, where I learned information that made me question the honesty in our relationship. I had given several opportunities since 2024 for the truth to be shared with me, but unfortunately, that did not happen.

“It was difficult for me to process, particularly because I had loved Bella deeply and genuinely hoped we would spend our lives together. I also struggled with how the situation was handled, and at times, I felt there was not the level of remorse or understanding I had hoped for.

“The relationship ended in January 2026. We tried to reconcile afterwards, but ultimately I concluded there were issues of trust and respect that I could not overlook when considering marriage. I believe a marriage should be built on mutual respect, honesty and the ability to communicate with one another properly.

“I genuinely wanted the relationship to work. I even went as far as purchasing a ring because I believed in the possibility of a future together. Unfortunately, sometimes two people can care deeply for one another and still realise that the relationship is no longer right for them.

“I understand that her family may have their own feelings about the situation, and I respect that. From my side, I know that I tried sincerely and repeatedly to make things work.

“I have no desire for hostility or public back-and-forth. I want to move forward peacefully with dignity and respect for everyone involved. I wish Bella nothing but the best in life, and I hope we can all eventually move on with grace.”