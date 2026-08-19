Security Agencies Must Remain Neutral In 2027 Elections – Presidential Candidate Warns

The Action Alliance presidential candidate, Adekunle Omo-Aje, has called on security agencies to remain professional and non-partisan throughout the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

Omo-Aje said security personnel had a responsibility to protect eligible voters, candidates, and other citizens without being used to intimidate their political rivals during and after the electioneering period.

“Our security agencies must protect lives and property before, during, and after the elections. They must not be used to intimidate voters or favour any political party. Professionalism is key to credible elections,” the presidential candidate made the call after attending the National Peace Accord alongside other presidential candidates and political party leaders in Abuja on Tuesday.

In a statement made available to journalists in Kaduna on Wednesday, Omo-Aje described the accord as a call to political actors and institutions to protect the integrity of the electoral process.

“INEC must resist pressure and ensure that the votes of Nigerians count. The Commission should provide a level playing field for all parties, big or small,” he said.

Omo-Aje stated that Nigeria’s democracy could only get better when state institutions and political actors prioritize citizens’ welfare over the quest for power.

He called on the political class to direct their campaign efforts toward addressing the issues affecting Nigerians, rather than engaging in inflammatory rhetoric that could further divide the nation.

Naija News reports that the accord, which was organized by the National Peace Committee under the leadership of former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar, in collaboration with the Kukah Center, commits political actors to conduct peaceful and issue-focused campaigns in the lead-up to the elections.

The signing ceremony took place at the International Conference Center in Abuja, just one day before the official start of the presidential and National Assembly elections campaign period.

This initiative also seeks to avert the escalation of political disagreements and competition into violence before, during, and after the elections, especially in a nation with a history of election-related conflicts and tensions.

President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, was among the signatories.

Also present was the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nentawe Yilwatda, who also signed on behalf of the ruling party.

Other signatories included the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Adewole Adebayo, as well as representatives of the Labor Party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Democratic Leadership Alliance, National Democratic Party (NDC), National Rescue Movement, Youth Party, Young Progressives Party (YPP), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

However, the ADC presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was reportedly absent from the exercise.