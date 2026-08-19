Police Arrests Suspected Mastermind Of Mangu Attack

The Plateau State Police Command has apprehended the mastermind behind the attack on Bimper village in Mangu Local Government Area on Tuesday.

Naija News learnt that the assailant killed 25 people, while four others were injured in that early morning attack on Kombun District.

The Public Relations Officer of the command, SP Alfred Alabo, who confirmed the arrest to Channels Television, said the suspect apprehended by his operatives is believed to be the mastermind of the attack.

He further stated that the command is out to apprehend others involved in the attack on residents of the community.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, making it the third attack recorded in Mangu in the past week. One person was shot in the previous attack, according to local sources.

In other news, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Adamawa Command, has lost one of its officers to a recent attack by suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

Naija News understands that the attack happened in Gaya, a community in Hong Local Government Area of the state.

It was reported that a police inspector and seven civilians were murdered during the attack.

Confirming the development to reporters on Tuesday, the Chairman of Hong Local Government Area, Aliyu Sa’ad, said the attackers invaded the community at night, set two houses ablaze and killed eight people.

He said, “The attackers came on the night of Monday and launched a bloody attack on two houses, burnt the houses and killed one police officer and seven civilians during the attack.”