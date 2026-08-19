What I Plan On Doing Before Leaving Office – Fubara

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara has promised to deliver quality projects before leaving office.

Naija News reports that the governor spoke on Tuesday while inaugurating the 12.1km Egwi-Afara-Mba Road in the Etche Local Government Area of the state.

He expressed confidence that any project he fails to complete would be properly handled by the next administration.

Speaking further, the governor explained that his decision not to seek re-election was in the interest of peace and development in Rivers State.

“What is governance all about? Governance is providing services, protection of lives and property. Governance is, you can’t solve every problem, but you must try to meet the needs of the people.

“I want to thank and commend you because you are not going to be here forever. But what you are doing will speak for you in future,” the governor said.

Fubara said the completed road would boost business activities and reduce insecurity in the Etche Local Government Area.

He also promised to extend the road to Ndashi community and complete the General Hospital in the area.

The governor said healthcare was one area his administration would not abandon despite the limited time remaining in office.

According to him, “We have a very limited time, and because of that I can’t stand here and promise you everything. But one aspect we will not play with presently, no matter how tight it is for us, is the issue of healthcare.”

He said his administration had commenced the rehabilitation and reconstruction of zonal hospitals across the state, adding that projects in Bori, Omoku and Degema had either been completed or were nearing completion.

“The only one that we have not done much is that of Etche. But let me promise you that by the special grace of God, before we exit, there will be a standard hospital to cater for the people of Etche and Omuma,” he said.

Fubara also assured the people of Etche that his administration would consider the request for the construction of the road leading to Ndashi.

“On the request about the road leading to Ndashi, we will look at it and assure you that, for the sake of the Onye Ishi Etche, we will do something about it,” he added.

The governor said the completion of the Egwi-Afara-Mba Road was significant because the project was initiated in 2024 during a difficult period for his administration.

He recalled that despite the challenges confronting the government, work on the project continued until its completion.

“It was a long and difficult project, but I said even while we are going through these challenges, we still have to be working because at the end of the day, what posterity records is not the reason for your failures but the little things that you achieved,” Fubara said.