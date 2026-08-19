Panic As Suspected Gunmen Attack Adeleke’s Convoy In Osogbo

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State on Wednesday came under attack by suspected gunmen in the state’s capital, Osogbo.

It was gathered that the thugs attacked the governor shortly after his visit to the palace of the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Oyetunji, triggering an exchange of gunfire with the governor’s security personnel.

According to The PUNCH, the shooting, which lasted for about 12 to 15 minutes, occurred shortly after Adeleke left the palace hall where he had met with the monarch.

The governor had paid a visit to the Ataoja after leaving the Osun State headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Osogbo, where he received his Certificate of Return following his re-election.

Speaking to the aforementioned platform, an eyewitness said Adeleke and his entourage were received by Oyetunji, where the governor reportedly presented his Certificate of Return to the monarch.

The eyewitness said trouble started as the meeting was winding down after the monarch had offered prayers.

She said Adeleke had already left the hall through an exit reserved for the monarch and his wives when the shooting started.

She said, “He was already in the bus that brought him and his close aides to the palace when we started hearing heavy gunshots. Those that attacked had come in an unregistered Sienna space bus through the Ita Olokan area of Osogbo.

“The shooting lasted for about 12 to 15 minutes before the governor’s convoy eventually left the palace. The governor’s security men and those hoodlums exchanged gunshots. Those hoodlums later fled the scene.”

A trader near the palace, identified simply as Munirat, said the assailants might have learnt of Adeleke’s visit and waited for his arrival.

She said, “We suspected that those hoodlums heard about Adeleke’s visit and had been waiting for him. They came in a Sienna space bus. They even damaged the main gate to the palace. They shot at the palace main gate, but the security men pushed them back.

“We all ran away and left our wares. They also engaged the governor near the Osogbo Central Mosque before they fled towards Ita Olokan along the Osogbo-Ilesa Road.”

The incident caused panic in the area as traders and other residents reportedly fled their businesses and sought safety during the shooting.

When contacted, the Osun State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Kolapo Alimi, confirmed the attack.

“They are hoodlums, and the governor’s security repelled them. They attacked the governor’s convoy at Ataoja’s palace. No casualty,” he said.