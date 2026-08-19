Osun: Fadahunsi Apologises For Tension Over Palace Remarks

The Senator representing Osun East Constituency, Francis Fadahunsi, on Wednesday, apologised for the tension caused by his statement at the palace of the Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, Ajimoko III.

According to Fadahunsi, the statement was made due to the killing of some members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the just-concluded governorship election in Osun State.

Fadahunsi further stated that he visited the palace of the monarch to seek justice for the victims and express his pain over their deaths.

The lawmaker claimed that he was disappointed that what he described as an emotional appeal was subsequently interpreted by his critics as a call for violence.

He maintained that he neither advocated chaos nor encouraged violence, describing the criticism that followed his remarks as unfair.

“Because the peace of Osun State and Ijesaland in particular is far more important than any political dispute, victory, or defeat, I sincerely apologise for the tension that resulted from this misunderstanding,” he said.

The senator also commended the Owa of Ijesaland, Owa Clement Adesuyi Haastrup, for his handling of the controversy.

Fadahunsi praised the monarch for maintaining his composure and responding with wisdom, despite claims by some individuals that the senator’s remarks were disrespectful to the traditional institution.

According to him, the Owa’s calm and balanced approach helped prevent the disagreement from escalating further.

While apologising for the tension, the senator stressed that his demand for justice over the deaths of his party members remained unchanged.

He called on the Osun State Government and security agencies to conduct proper investigations into the killings and ensure that those responsible were brought to justice through lawful means.

Fadahunsi also appealed to his supporters and other residents of the state to embrace peace and contribute to efforts to heal the divisions that emerged during the election.

He urged the people to respect traditional institutions and recognise their important role in promoting peace and unity across Ijesaland.

The senator called on political actors and their supporters to put their differences aside and work towards restoring peace and unity in Osun State.

He added that while he would continue to seek justice for the victims, his supporters and other citizens must avoid actions capable of aggravating tension in the state.

Naija News understands that Fadahunsi, during the election, was captured in a viral video telling his supporters that members of the Accord Party (A) should be killed if encountered.

The lawmaker, however, had since denied calling for the killing of his opponents.