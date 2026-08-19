Osun Election: ‘My Biggest Thanks Goes To Tinubu’ – Adeleke

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has expressed appreciation to President Bola Tinubu for allowing democracy to survive in the state gubernatorial election.

Naija News reports that Adeleke spoke on Wednesday, after receiving the Certificate of Return at the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) state office in Osogbo.

Adeleke thanked INEC for delivering a successful election, his supporters and the people of Osun for believing in him.

The Governor also expressed appreciation to all security agents and the Commissioner of Police (Election), CP Erale Etaifo, for ensuring a secure environment during the election.

He said, “I thank the Police and other security agents who were on ground to ensure a peaceful, free and fair election. I especially thank the Commissioner of Police (Election). But I wished the Police had done more.

“My biggest thanks go to our father, our Jagaban, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for allowing democracy to survive in Osun. I promise again that we shall work for his re-election in 2027.”

Speaking further, Adeleke said all sorts of things were done to frustrate him during the governorship election campaign, but God gave him victory.

The Governor said he has forgiven everyone and appealed to his fellow contestants to join hands with him to move Osun State forward.

He stated, “What else do I want God to do for me. All sorts of things were done to frustrate me, but God stood by me and gave me victory. Why would I still be bitter against anybody? I call on them all to join hands with me to move the state forward.”

The Governor also promised scholarships for the children of those who lost their lives during the electoral process.