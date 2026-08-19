Nigerians Will See Tinubu Begging – US Lobbyists On Alleged Drug Records

The leader of Von Batten-Montague-York, L.C., a Washington, DC–based policy advisory and lobbying firm, Dr Karl Von Batten, has disclosed that there has been a development in the alleged drug-trafficking case against President Bola Tinubu.

Naija News reports that Von Batten stated this in a statement posted on his 𝕏 account on Wednesday.

He said that the United States Department of Justice (DOJ) is no longer stonewalling or blocking the release of the alleged drug-trafficking documents.

He stated that there is no more room for Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, to hide in his alleged drug-trafficking case.

According to him, the development is a reversal from the DOJ under President Joe Biden, adding that the agency under President Donald Trump will inform Judge Howell of its position concerning the release of records related to alleged heroin trafficking involving Tinubu.

He stressed that the firm would continue to engage the White House and Congress on the issue.

Von Batten said, “We will be sharing all court documents, DOJ documents, and Tinubu’s objection with the public.

“Nigerians will see the man they call President Tinubu pleading for his alleged drug-trafficking records to remain private.

“Nigerians should ask themselves: Would an innocent man do this.”