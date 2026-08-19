Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Wednesday, 19th August, 2026

Good morning Nigeria. Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Wednesday, 19th August, 2026.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) 2027 presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has recalled how President Bola Tinubu got upset after late President Muhammadu Buhari turned down his request to make his wife, Oluremi Tinubu, a running mate in 2015.

Naija News learnt that in a Hausa-language video interview shared on 𝕏, Atiku said after securing the presidential ticket in 2007, Tinubu sent five elders, including Tom Ikimi, Bisi Akande, and three others, to meet with him, requesting to be his running mate.

Atiku said he opposed Tinubu’s proposal because a Muslim-Muslim ticket would not be in the best interest of the country.

Speaking further, Atiku said they parted ways and did not find themselves in the same political camp until 2014 during Buhari’s campaign.

Atiku said late Buhari solicited his support during a meeting at his (former Vice President’s) residence, and he gave a condition that Tinubu must not be his running mate.

According to Atiku, Buhari agreed to the condition, but Tinubu got upset over the late former President’s failure to keep to his promise.

Atiku also said that Buhari declined to work with a female running mate when Tinubu suggested his wife, Oluremi, who is a Christian.

A United States District Judge, Beryl Howell, has granted US Attorney, Jeanine Pirro, an additional four days to release records linked to longstanding allegations concerning President Bola Tinubu.

A United States-based lobbying firm, Von Batten-Montague-York L.C., disclosed the development in a post on 𝕏.

According to the firm, Pirro, who was appointed by US President Donald Trump, had requested a 10-day extension to comply with the disclosure process.

Judge Howell, however, granted only four additional days, extending the deadline to August 21.

The lobbying firm said Howell considered how long the case had remained unresolved, noting that the matter had already been pending for more than three years.

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke, on Tuesday, distanced himself from the report claiming that he entered into an agreement with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to secure victory in last Saturday’s governorship election.

The governor said the ADC was not part of the political coalition that supported his re-election bid before or during the poll.

Adeleke’s reaction followed comments by the National Publicity Secretary of the ADC, Bolaji Abdullahi, who reportedly said his party collaborated with the Accord Party (A) to prevent the All Progressives Congress (APC) from winning the election.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke insisted that there was no arrangement between him and the ADC before, during or after the election.

The governor again attributed his victory to God and the people of Osun State, saying the electorate stood by his administration at the polls.

He also commended political groups and individuals who supported his re-election campaign, while stressing that the ADC was not among those involved in the alliance.

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has warned Nigerians against voting for politicians who violate the Peace Accord.

Naija News reports that Obi made the call on Tuesday while speaking with journalists during the signing of the National Peace Accord ahead of the 2027 general elections.

According to him, withdrawing votes from such politicians would deter such behaviour.

Speaking against the backdrop of violence and deaths which occurred in the build-up to the 2026 governorship election in Osun State, Obi emphasised that nobody needs to die because of an election.

Speaking ahead of the 2027 general elections, the former Anambra State Governor said he wants to change the current electoral process, but to do so, he has to go through it.

He urged all those contesting political offices in 2027 to ensure they conduct themselves in an excellent manner.

Obi added that he has no fears going into the 2027 presidential contest.

Former Bayelsa-East Senator, Ben Murray-Bruce, has charged President Bola Tinubu to make fresh efforts to ensure the nation’s refineries are functional.

Murray-Bruce, in an open letter to the President on Tuesday, said there should be no more excuses regarding the non-operation of the three publicly owned refineries.

Naija News reports that the former lawmaker submitted that if the Dangote Refineries, owned by a single individual, can be functional, the government has no excuse for why the national refineries are not working.

The Bayelsa politician added that Nigeria should not only be satisfied with having refineries that meet local fuel requirements, but should work towards becoming a major exporter of refined petroleum.

He charged President Tinubu to find a ‘mad man’ who believes the task is surmountable and can lead the challenge of restoring the nation’s refineries and make them both productive and profitable.

Murray-Bruce said the vision can be achieved by putting the right person who is ready to fight oil theft and bureaucratic bottlenecks in charge.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has condemned the recent trend of political leaders, including serving governors, converging in a state during off-cycle elections.

He said that if allowed to continue, this development could threaten Nigeria’s fragile democracy.

Jonathan made the call in a statement signed and issued on Tuesday, August 18, in Abuja.

Naija News reports that the former President’s remark comes following the just-concluded Osun Governorship Election, where All Progressives Congress (APC) governors and their entourage stormed Osogbo, the state capital, to support the candidate of their party, Bola Oyebamiji, who eventually came second behind Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party after results were announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Jonathan observed that similar events occurred during governorship elections in Ekiti and Ondo States.

He stressed that if left unchecked, the trend could undermine Nigeria’s fragile democracy.

While commending INEC, security agencies, political parties and the people of Osun for their conduct in the Osun election, Jonathan insists that political mobilisation on election day must have boundaries.

The family of Nollywood actor, Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, has dismissed reports making rounds online that the actor is dead.

Naija News understands that the rumour about the 66-year-old actor starting trending online, hours after Ogogo’s daughters, Lima and Kira Taiwo, spoke about their father’s health condition in separate emotional appeals via Instagram on Monday.

The actor’s daughter revealed that their father is battling stage-four cancer and is currently in critical condition.

Lima, who struggled to hold back tears throughout the video, appealed to Nigerians and well-wishers to help her family find a hospital or medical personnel willing to treat her father, insisting that the family was not soliciting funds.

Reacting to the death rumour, the family urged the public to stop spreading unverified information about the veteran actor.

A Facebook user has started the rumour, after claiming that one of the actor’s daugther, Haleemah Taiwo, had announced his death after he was allegedly rejected by several hospitals.

The claim quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting a response from another of the actor’s daughters, Lima Taiwo.

Reacting in a post on Instagram, Lima strongly denied the death report.

Nigerian award-winning singer David Adeleke, better known as Davido, has urged veteran singers to take a break from music and stop dragging the spotlight with young artistes.

Naija News reports that Davido, speaking in a recent episode of the Uncut Podcast, said it is unfair for older artists to be competing with younger ones for the spotlight.

According to the Afrobeat star, he and his contemporaries should be rounding up from the music scene in the next five to six years to give way to younger artists.

Davido further boasted that with his current catalogue, he could easily take a 10-year break, do a comeback, and sell out 50 arena shows.

Barcelona have completed the signing of Rodri from Manchester City for a reported £65 million, with the Spain midfielder signing a four-year contract with the Catalan club.

Rodri, 30, returns to Spanish football after seven years in England. He left Atletico Madrid for City in 2019 and made 298 appearances, winning 12 major trophies, including four Premier League titles and the 2023 Champions League.

Injuries disrupted his final two seasons, but he returned to top form at this summer’s World Cup, where he won the player of the tournament award as Spain lifted the trophy.

Real Madrid had shown interest in the midfielder but ended their pursuit after Barcelona gained his approval to negotiate with City. City initially rejected Barcelona’s £38.5m offer before the clubs reached an agreement. Naija News reports that Rodri flew to Barcelona on Monday and described the move as a “dream”.

Senegal have appointed France 1998 World Cup winner Patrick Vieira as their new head coach, replacing Pape Thiaw after the team’s disappointing exit from the 2026 World Cup.

The Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) confirmed Patrick Vieira’s appointment earlier today, August 18, following the confirmation of the decision on Monday.

Vieira, who was born in Senegal but grew up in France, will inherit a team seeking to recover from a bruising World Cup campaign that ended with a last-32 defeat by Belgium.

The federation described his appointment as a “strategic move” designed to establish “a high-level technical staff, in line with our country’s sporting ambitions”.

Vieira’s first major task will be to rebuild the team and restore confidence following Thiaw’s dismissal less than two weeks after the World Cup defeat.

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.