Mourinho Reveals Advice To Vinícius Jr Over Real Madrid Future

Real Madrid coach José Mourinho has revealed how he urged Vinícius Jr to reject a move away from the Spanish giants, telling the Brazilian forward that he would not find a better destination than the club he already knows.

Mourinho said he called Vinícius directly and asked where he could go after becoming so familiar with life at Real Madrid.

Mourinho said: “I called Vini Jr and told him: Vini, where do you want to go? You only know Real Madrid,” as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on 𝕏 on Wednesday, August, 19.

The Portuguese coach believes Vinícius would only understand the size and importance of Real Madrid after leaving the club. “When you leave, then you’ll know what Real Madrid is,” Mourinho said. “Don’t go.”

Mourinho also insisted that leaving the Spanish giants would not be worthwhile for the 25-year-old winger. “It’s not worth it!” he added.

Vinícius has grown into one of Real Madrid’s most important attacking players since joining the club.

The Brazilian has played a key role in the team’s success and has established himself as one of the leading forwards in world football.

Naija News reports that the winger has now committed his future to Real Madrid by signing a new six-year contract. The agreement ends speculation over his next move after reports linked him with Premier League interest from Arsenal.