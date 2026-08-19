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Kebbi ADC Reps Candidate Denies Stepping Down

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By Richard Ogunsile
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Logo of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)
Logo of the African Democratic Congress (ADC)

Key Takeaways

  • ADC House of Representatives candidate for Arewa/Dandi Federal Constituency, Nafiu Kangiwa, denied rumours that he has withdrawn from the 2027 election contest.
  • Kangiwa said in a Tuesday statement in Birnin Kebbi that he met all electoral steps, including buying the ADC nomination form and meeting party conditions.
  • Kangiwa urged supporters and the public to ignore the withdrawal reports, and asked rumour peddlers to stop misleading people and confusing his camp.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) candidate for the Arewa/Dandi Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives, Nafiu Kangiwa, has described as false, information making the rounds that he has withdrawn from the 2027 election.

Kangiwa noted that he has fulfilled all electoral requirements for the 2027 election, including obtaining the ADC nomination form and complying with the party’s stipulated requirements and conditions.

Naija News reports that in a statement issued on Tuesday in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital, the politician categorically stated that he remains focused on the contest and has not withdrawn, contrary to reports in some quarters.

Kangiwa appealed to those spreading misinformation about his candidacy to desist from misleading the public and creating confusion among his supporters, stressing that politics should be based on ideas, vision, and public confidence rather than making attempts to damage the reputation of opposition camps.

“Rumour will not replace the truth,” Kangiwa said.

He further encouraged his constituents, supporters, and the general public to ignore any reports suggesting he had stepped back from the competition.

The ADC chieftain reassured his supporters that his ambition remained strong and that he would continue to adhere to the party’s protocols and relevant electoral laws in preparation for the 2027 elections.

Author:

Richard Ogunsile
Richard Ogunsile

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