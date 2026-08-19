Jamal Musiala Reveals ‘Treatable Absence Seizures’ After Second Collapse

Bayern Munich winger Jamal Musiala has revealed that he has been diagnosed with “treatable absence seizures” after collapsing during a friendly against FC Heidenheim on Tuesday night.

The 23-year-old Germany international fell to the ground just eight minutes after coming on as a substitute in Bayern’s 4-2 win. The incident came only three days after a similar episode during the club’s pre-season friendly against RB Leipzig.

Musiala moved quickly to reassure supporters, explaining that doctors had identified a neurological dysfunction behind the episodes and that the condition did not pose a long-term health risk.

“First things first, I’m doing well! I’m especially grateful for your messages and support!” Musiala wrote on Instagram.

“I understand that many of you are worried. I’d like to alleviate those concerns today and explain something: I’ve been diagnosed with temporary, brief, but easily treatable absence seizures, which are due to a neurological dysfunction.

“These can lead to the recent episodes, like the one against Leipzig or now in Heidenheim.”

Musiala collapsed shortly after entering the game at the Voith-Arena, prompting an immediate response from the players and medical staff. Bayern striker Harry Kane quickly told his team-mates and Heidenheim players to form a shield around Musiala while the medical team attended to him.

The midfielder soon recovered and left the pitch with the help of a Bayern team doctor.

The latest episode came three days after Musiala collapsed during Bayern’s friendly against Leipzig. He had just scored to make it 3-1 when he appeared disorientated and struggled to stay on his feet.

Team-mate Ismael Saibari rushed over and caught Musiala before he hit the ground, while medical staff immediately moved in to assess him. Musiala recovered shortly afterwards and left the pitch with the support of the Bayern medical team as supporters chanted his name.