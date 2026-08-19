INEC Announces Schedule For Gombe By-Election

The vacant position of the late Hon. Yaya Bauchi Tongo is about to be filled as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) fixed a date for a by-election in the Gombe/Kwami/Funakaye Federal Constituency.

The commission has urged all participating political parties to adhere to the established schedule as fixed for the poll on Saturday, September 19, 2026.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Public Affairs Officer, Mohorret Bigun, on behalf of the Resident Electoral Commissioner, noted that the election will be held in line with Section 76(2) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the Electoral Act.

The communique noted that notice of the election will be officially published on Thursday, August 20, 2026.

The electoral umpire urged political parties to hold primary elections for their House of Representatives candidates between August 21 and August 25, 2026.

It further ensured that the final list of nominated candidates would be published on September 8, 2026, to allow official election campaigns to run from September 9 through September 17, 2026.

Naija News understands that the election will be held across the constituency’s 903 Polling Units, 31 Registration Areas, and 3 Local Government Areas.